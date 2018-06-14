Chelsea open their 2018-19 Premier League campaign against Huddersfield Town before hosting London rivals Arsenal.

Antonio Conte's squad will hope for better fortunes when they visit Newcastle United on September 25, having lost 3-0 at St James' Park on the final day of last season.

The FA Cup holders welcome back former boss Jose Mourinho when Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge on October 20, with the return fixture not until April the following year.

Chelsea make the short trip to Watford on December 26 before beginning 2019 with a home fixture against Southampton.

They head to reigning league champions Manchester City and host local rivals Tottenham in February, with their campaign concluding with an away game at Leicester City.

Chelsea's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full:



Huddersfield Town v Chelsea: 11/08/2018

Chelsea v Arsenal: 18/08/2018

Newcastle United v Chelsea: 25/08/2018

Chelsea v Bournemouth: 01/09/2018

Chelsea v Cardiff City: 15/09/2018

West Ham v Chelsea: 22/09/2018

Chelsea v Liverpool: 29/09/2018

Southampton v Chelsea: 06/10/2018

Chelsea v Manchester United: 20/10/2018

Burnley v Chelsea: 27/10/2018

Chelsea v Crystal Palace: 03/11/2018

Chelsea v Everton: 10/11/2018

Tottenham v Chelsea: 24/11/2018

Chelsea v Fulham: 01/12/2018

Wolves v Chelsea: 04/12/2018

Chelsea v Manchester City: 08/12/2018

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea: 15/12/2018

Chelsea v Leicester City: 22/12/2018

Watford v Chelsea: 26/12/2018

Crystal Palace v Chelsea: 29/12/2018

Chelsea v Southampton: 01/01/2019

Chelsea v Newcastle United: 12/01/2019

Arsenal v Chelsea: 19/01/2019

Bournemouth v Chelsea: 29/01/2019

Chelsea v Huddersfield Town: 02/02/2019

Manchester City v Chelsea: 09/02/2019

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion: 23/02/2019

Chelsea v Tottenham: 27/02/2019

Fulham v Chelsea: 02/03/2019

Chelsea v Wolves: 09/03/2019

Everton v Chelsea: 16/03/2019

Cardiff City v Chelsea: 30/03/2019

Chelsea v West Ham: 06/04/2019

Liverpool v Chelsea: 13/04/2019

Chelsea v Burnley: 20/04/2019

Manchester United v Chelsea: 27/04/2019

Chelsea v Watford: 04/05/2019

Leicester City v Chelsea: 12/05/2019