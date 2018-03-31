Chelsea send 'love and support' to Wilkins

Chelsea sent their well-wishes to Ray Wilkins amid reports the former England captain is fighting for his life.

Wilkins, 61, reportedly suffered a heart attack and fall at home, leading to his hospitalisation.

The club he started his career at and later enjoyed stints as a caretaker and assistant manager, Chelsea sent their regards to Wilkins and his family.

"The thoughts of everybody at Chelsea Football Club are with Ray Wilkins and his family tonight," the club wrote on Twitter.

"Keep fighting Ray, you have our love and support."

Wilkins played for the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in the 1970s and '80s, while he made 84 appearances for England before turning to punditry after his career ended.

His wife, Jackie, was quoted as telling the Daily Mirror: "He's in hospital, he's had a cardiac arrest and is in intensive care.

"He is not in a good state at all, I'm afraid. He's critically ill.

"The cardiac arrest led to a fall which has meant he's had to be put in an induced coma. It's very, very bad."