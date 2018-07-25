English Premier League
Chelsea loan Pasalic to Atalanta

Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic will spend a fifth season out on loan after Atalanta agreed a season-long deal for the 23-year-old.

Pasalic moved to Stamford Bridge in 2014 and has had temporary spells across Europe, including a year with Italian giants AC Milan.

He spent the 2017-18 campaign with Spartak Moscow, making 21 appearances in the Premier League, scoring four goals.

A second stint in Serie A beckons after Atalanta added him to their squad for the 2018-19 campaign, with the Italian club holding an option to make the move permanent.

