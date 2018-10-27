Chelsea fear nobody under Sarri – Willian

Experienced winger Willian says Maurizio Sarri deserves all the plaudits for transforming Chelsea into a team that fears no Premier League opponent.

Chelsea are unbeaten under former Napoli boss Sarri with Sunday's visit to Burnley a chance to keep the pressure on title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool.

Last weekend's dramatic late draw with Manchester United was the seventh time in nine league matches their possession-heavy playing style has yielded at least two goals.

The club's swagger appears to have returned after being lost at times under Antonio Conte and Willian, who has featured in each fixture, believes Sarri deserves the kudos.

"We have no one to fear in the Premier League this season. We have a team who will fight until the end and I am sure we are going to do that," the 30-year-old told Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday.

"It's been a very good start, we've played good football and it's all credit to Sarri.

"The way he works, it's all about playing good football and he has given us more opportunities to show our quality more.

"Now everyone can see Chelsea is a good team. He is a very positive guy, very intelligent, a very good manager who talks all the time with us.

"Sometimes he has a lot of fun and jokes sometimes which is good to keep the atmosphere high."

Chelsea take winning form into the trip to Turf Moor after easing to a 3-1 victory over BATE in the Europa League on Thursday.