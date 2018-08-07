Chelsea 0 Lyon 0 (5-4 on penalties): Green's save allows Hazard to win ICC clash

Rob Green was Chelsea's hero as Maurizio Sarri's side edged past Lyon 5-4 on penalties in the International Champions Cup after a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.

All three of Chelsea's ICC games had gone to a shoot-out, the Blues victorious against Inter but losing against Premier League rivals Arsenal, when Ruben Loftus-Cheek was denied by Petr Cech.

Chelsea have been linked with a world-record bid for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with Thibaut Courtois expected to complete a move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

And when substitute stopper Green blocked Pape Diop's penalty after four perfect kicks apiece, Eden Hazard was able to confidently stroke home the winning effort to give Sarri a triumphant end to pre-season ahead of the Premier League starting at the weekend.