Cardiff sign 'number-one target' Josh Murphy

Newly promoted Cardiff City have completed the signing of winger Josh Murphy from Norwich City.

Murphy, whose twin brother Jacob plays for Newcastle United, has signed a four-year contract at Cardiff City Stadium after sealing a switch for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old scored seven goals in 41 Championship appearances for Norwich last season, establishing himself as a regular for the first time.

Murphy already has nine Premier League outings under his belt as a substitute in the 2013-14 campaign.

Neil Warnock said of the move for the former England youth international: "Josh is a player I've watched for a number of years now and he's always excited me when he runs with the ball.

"I think he's at the right age now with his best still to come. He can play an instrumental part in helping us to stay in the Premier League and I know he's looking forward to the challenge.

"He's been my number-one target since the end of last season."