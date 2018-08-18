Cardiff City 0 Newcastle United 0: Penalty miss rounds off abject day for Kenedy

Kenedy concluded an implausibly nightmarish performance by having a stoppage-time penalty saved as 10-man Newcastle United drew 0-0 at Cardiff City.

The on-loan Chelsea winger failed to complete a pass during a first half when he should have been sent off for kicking out at Victor Camarasa.

Newcastle belatedly had their numbers reduced when Isaac Hayden's 66th-minute foul on Josh Murphy was adjudged worthy of a red card by referee Craig Pawson.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison handballed substitute Yoshinori Muto's cross to give Kenedy a 96th-minute shot at redemption, but Neil Etheridge guessed correctly to save from the spot as he did in the Bluebirds' 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth last weekend.