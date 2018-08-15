Burnley midfielder O'Neill makes A-League loan move

Burnley midfielder Aiden O'Neill has returned to his native Australia on a season-long loan with Central Coast Mariners.

The Brisbane-born 20-year-old managed three Premier League appearances for the Clarets in the 2016-17 season prior to a short spell with Oldham Athletic.

He joined Fleetwood Town on loan last term and appeared 21 times in League One.

O'Neill, who has represented Australia at Under-23 level, could yet become a team-mate of Usain Bolt.

The Jamaican sprinter is set to undergo an indefinite trial with the A-League side in an attempt to win a playing contract.