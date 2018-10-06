Burnley 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Dominant visitors let big chances slip

Huddersfield Town's wait for a Premier League win this season goes on as David Wagner's misfiring side were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

The Terriers were well on top at Turf Moor, yet they looked destined for defeat through Sam Vokes' first-half header before Christopher Schindler responded midway through the second period.

Wagner's men had enough chances to win this game against hosts who looked out-of-sorts, but the lack of a clinical front man let them down as it has so often this term.

An away point represents a reasonable return, but Huddersfield must start winning games soon or risk being cut adrift in the relegation zone.

Huddersfield started brightly but their profligacy cost them as Jonathan Hogg fizzed a big chance just over and James Tarkowski blocked from Laurent Depoitre prior to Burnley's opener.

Vokes towered a header past Jonas Lossl from Johann Berg Gudmundsson's centre, before the earlier pattern of play was reprised and Rajiv van La Parra sent a wild effort wide after breaking free on the left side of the area.

Joe Hart was not worked until just before the hour mark when an Aaron Mooy drive brought a clumsy save, and Vokes then came close to doubling Burnley's lead with a close-range flick from Gudmundsson's scuffed shot.

Huddersfield finally forged their breakthrough shortly afterwards, scoring in a similar manner to Vokes' earlier strike. Schindler attacked Chris Lowe's delivery and powered a header beyond Hart to clinch a share of the spoils.

What it means: Terriers lacking bite

Huddersfield may well have rescued a point from this game, but their domination should really have been rewarded with victory. They passed up chance after chance, looking incredibly blunt in attack, until finally their centre-back was able to get on the end of a teasing cross. They must find a fix up front.

Vokes clinical for Clarets

If Huddersfield's strikers scarcely threatened, the opposite was true of Vokes. He sent an early header straight at Lossl and made amends with a second effort. With very little service, the Wales international terrorised the Terriers.

Diving Depoitre lets Huddersfield down

Depoitre misfired badly for the Terriers, marshalled well by Tarkowski. Having made little of his few half-chances, his afternoon was capped by his last act: a shameful dive that saw the forward booked before he was substituted. This was a dismal showing.

What's next?

Burnley will have time to regroup during the coming international break before taking on a tough run that begins with a trip to Manchester City. Huddersfield's fixture list is no kinder, with Liverpool up next.