Bruce boiling over 'hugely disrespectful' cabbage incident

Steve Bruce slammed a "hugely disrespectful" supporter who threw a cabbage towards him before Aston Villa's action-packed 3-3 draw against Preston on Tuesday.

The supporter launched the vegetable towards the under-pressure Bruce ahead of kick-off in the Championship fixture at Villa Park.

Villa have underwhelmed this season despite being busy in the transfer market and find themselves 12th in the table after 11 games, but Bruce says the actions of one individual went too far.

"To say it's disappointing is an understatement for a club like this. It was before we had even started too," he said.

"I find the whole thing hugely disrespectful. Unfortunately, it sums up the society we are in at the moment. There's no respect for anyone.

"Certainly for someone like the bloke who is being questioned... I'm surprised he knew what a cabbage was."

Villa saw a two-goal lead wiped out by struggling Preston after a 54th-minute red card was awarded to James Chester.

Yannick Bolasie prodded home a late equaliser before Villa had the chance to claim a dramatic three points from the penalty spot, only for Glenn Whelan to have his effort saved.