Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Leicester City 2: Iborra & Vardy win it for 10-man Foxes as Murray pays penalty

Glenn Murray had a penalty saved before Vicente Iborra and Jamie Vardy struck late for 10-man Leicester City as they beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 to prevent the Seagulls from all but securing their Premier League status.

Kasper Schmeichel was at fault for Chelsea's extra-time winner as Leicester were knocked out of the FA Cup last time out, but he was a hero for the Foxes on this occasion.

The Dane got down low to his left to deny Murray, who had missed a gilt-edged chance in the first half, after Harry Maguire brought down Jose Izquierdo.

And Leicester quickly took advantage of that let-off as Iborra popped up to settle what had for the most part been a disappointing contest.

Iborra glanced Ben Chilwell's left-wing cross into the bottom-right corner, yet there was another twist in the tale as Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi was sent off for a second yellow card.

But the visitors held firm despite their numerical disadvantage and Vardy added late gloss to the scoreline with an injury-time tap-in, Brighton unable to claim a win that would have seen them go nine points clear of third-bottom Southampton. Instead, they remain six points clear of the drop.