Breakthrough Liverpool campaign 'a dream come true' for Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold says he has been living the dream this season and is keen to nail down a Champions League final starting spot.

The 19-year-old had played only 12 first-team matches prior to this campaign, but has established himself as a key man for Jurgen Klopp, particularly in Europe.

Alexander-Arnold, who collected Liverpool's Young Player of the Season award this week, has made 11 appearances and scored twice in the Champions League - including qualifiers - and now hopes to start against Real Madrid in the final in Kiev on May 26, which is more likely following Joe Gomez's ankle injury.

"[This is] a dream come true," he told Liverpool's official website. "There's something special about the Champions League and it's always been a dream to play in that competition.

"To get the chance to, especially 11 times, is an honour and I love doing it and hopefully I'll get the chance in the final."

Alexander-Arnold has been tipped for an England call-up and trained with Gareth Southgate's side in recent months, but insists he is still learning at Liverpool.

"It's an honour every time I get the chance to go out on to the pitch, whether it be starting or as a sub, so I'm just happy to get on the pitch whenever I can," he said.

"Hopefully there will be many more appearances to come.

"I think I'm always willing to learn and listen to the coaches and the manager and listen to the advice of the players in the team as well, so whenever I get the advice I try to take it on board and just try to help myself get better."