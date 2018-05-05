BREAKING NEWS: Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson rushed to hospital

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is in hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage, the club have confirmed.

The 76-year-old's son Darren - who is Doncaster Rovers manager - missed his team's game with Wigan Athletic on Saturday due to "severe family issues".

And now United have confirmed reports that Ferguson, their manager for 27 years until 2013, is receiving treatment in hospital.

A United statement read: "Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."