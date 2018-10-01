Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 1: Late Stanislas penalty secures win for Cherries

Junior Stanislas took full advantage of Mamadou Sakho's blunder to convert a late penalty and secure a 2-1 Premier League win for Bournemouth over Crystal Palace.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey looked set to be Palace's hero when he denied Callum Wilson seven minutes from time, as Bournemouth - who had taken a fifth-minute lead through David Brooks' first goal for the club - looked to go ahead again following Patrick van Aanholt's equaliser.

However, Sakho clumsily brought down Jefferson Lerma as stoppage time approached, and referee Mike Dean duly pointed to the spot.

Substitute Stanislas made no mistake, coolly lifting a shot down the middle with three minutes to go to ensure Bournemouth returned to winning ways in the Premier League following their defeat at Burnley last time out.