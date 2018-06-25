Bielsa did not need convincing to join Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa says he did not need to be convinced to join Leeds United due to the size of the club.

Bielsa signed a two-year contract with Championship side Leeds to replace Paul Heckingbottom as head coach this month, with chairman Andrea Radrizzani stating the Argentine turned down offers from elsewhere.

The 62-year-old, who has a reputation as an explosive personality, boasts an impressive CV, having managed Athletic Bilbao, Lille and Marseille as well as Argentina and Chile.

Now, he is ready to take on a new challenge at Elland Road and has laid out his plans for the coming season.

Speaking via a translator at his first news conference on Monday, he said: "It was a case of me convincing myself, no one had to convince me.

"I was convinced by the strength of Leeds United as a club and institution and the possibilities of Leeds in a sporting sense.

"I looked from a sporting point of view. Those things came about together to help me make my choice.

"I want people to take the game by the scruff of the neck, to get the ball and play. We have an obligation as managers to put in place what we believe to be right. I think the players have enough about them to take my beliefs into action."