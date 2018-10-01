Bernardo Silva backs Aguero to break Shearer's Premier League record

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero can surpass Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record, according to team-mate Bernardo Silva.

Former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker Shearer tops the list with 260 goals but Aguero took his tally to 148 after scoring in City's 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Aguero, 30, has already netted five goals in seven Premier League appearances for the champions this season.

"I think he can reach it," said City attacker and Portugal international Silva. "He's got the potential.

"Every season he keeps scoring more and more. We hope he can keep helping us win more titles in Manchester."

"Sergio is the best scorer in Manchester City's history," added Silva. "He's a legend not only for Manchester City but also for the Premier League, if not the best striker in the world then one of the best.

"You have to admire players that score 30 goals and next season they don't rest, they want to score 30 or 40 again. We have to admire that and be happy to have him and enjoy it.

"If he reaches that level it will be even better because everyone knows how important Alan Shearer was for English football and for the Premier League."