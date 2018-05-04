Benitez ready to help new Rangers boss Gerrard

Rafael Benitez stands ready to lend an ear to new Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as the Liverpool legend takes his first steps into club management.

Former England captain Gerrard has been appointed at Ibrox on a four-year contract, replacing interim manager Graeme Murty who was sacked this week following a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of fierce rivals Celtic.

Gerrard won the Champions League under Benitez at Liverpool and can count on the current Newcastle United boss for advice should he need it.

"I don't think he will need any advice, but just in case, I'm available," said Benitez.

Asked whether the decision to hire Gerrard, who leaves his position as a youth coach at Liverpool to join Rangers, was a risk for the Scottish Premiership club, Benitez added: "I don't think so.

"He's a name and he knows about football and I'm sure the staff he's going to bring with him will have experience, so I think he will be fine.

"Always, when you have someone with this passion for football, with people around with more experience, they can do well.

"It's always a challenge [taking your first job in management]. He loves football so it's an opportunity to show his level.

"I said in some interview that because he has had so many different managers, with so many different styles, I'm sure he has learned from everyone and hopefully he can do well.

"It's not easy, because it is not easy for them to compete against Celtic. I think he will be a manager with fresh ideas and his commitment and passion will be there. I think he can do well."