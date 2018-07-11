Arsenal's Torreira declares himself a fan of Verratti

Arsenal new boy Lucas Torreira has revealed that he is a fan of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

Torreira completed his £26million move from Sampdoria to Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, after featuring heavily in Uruguay's run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Speaking to Arsenal media, Torreira said: ''I try to look up to the best players and steal something from all of them.

''It is true that I really like Verratti. I spent two years in his former club Pescara and supporters compared me to him. I went on checking his style and I liked it.''

Torreira began his career in his native Uruguay before joining Pescara's youth system in 2013.

The equally diminutive Verratti also came through the Pescara academy, having been born in the city.