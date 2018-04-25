Arsenal's Bellerin slams Daily Mail as 'click baiters'

Hector Bellerin has hit out at the Daily Mail after the UK newspaper claimed the Arsenal defender was involved in a training ground bust-up with team-mate Alexandre Lacazette.
The Mail published an online article on Wednesday covering the Gunners' open training session ahead of the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid.
The report suggested Bellerin and Lacazette "squared up to each other" having clashed when contesting a high ball and featured pictures of their apparent confrontation.
However, the Spain right-back tweeted to dismiss the notion of a rift between himself and the former Lyon striker and had little doubt over the Mail's motive.
"It's called banter you click baiters," Bellerin wrote in a tweet posting a link to the article.
It is not the first time the former Barcelona youngster has voiced objections to coverage of Arsenal during a turbulent campaign at Emirates Stadium.
In February, Bellerin questioned the motivations of outspoken contributors to YouTube channel ArsenalFanTV.
"It's so wrong for someone who claims to be a fan and their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan?" he said during an appearance at the Oxford Union.
"I think they're just people hustling, trying to make money their way."