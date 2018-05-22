Arsenal fined £20,000 for Leicester penalty protest

Arsenal have been fined £20,000 for protesting the penalty given against them in the 3-1 loss to Leicester City earlier this month.

Gunners players surrounded referee Graham Scott over his decision to award a spot-kick for Henrikh Mkhitaryan's foul on Demarai Gray when the match was level in the 75th minute.

The Football Association (FA) charged the club with "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" at the King Power Stadium.

"Arsenal admitted the charge but did not accept the standard penalty," the FA said in a statement.

"An Independent Regulatory Commission subsequently ruled that the circumstances were not truly exceptional and the fine was applied."

Jamie Vardy converted the spot-kick awarded by Scott before Riyad Mahrez later sealed the points for the Foxes.