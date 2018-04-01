Arsenal 3 Stoke City 0: Aubameyang to the rescue as Gunners leave it late

A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace and an Alexandre Lacazette penalty all in the final 15 minutes crowned a productive second half as Arsenal ultimately cruised to a 3-0 win over struggling Stoke City on Sunday.

Arsene Wenger's men looked set to be frustrated by their relegation-threatened visitors, but they were gifted two penalties towards the end of the contest to help them over the line, easing the heat on their manager.

Chances were few and far between in a turgid first half, as Xherdan Shaqiri went close early on, before Aaron Ramsey clipped the top of the crossbar in the only two clear-cut opportunities.

Lacazette, appearing for the first time since mid-February due to injury, was introduced from the bench soon after the hour and made himself a nuisance, but Aubameyang was the one to get things moving as the hosts improved in the second period.

The Gabon international coolly swept home a penalty 15 minutes from the end, before doubling his tally soon after with a well-taken volley, leaving Stoke looking beaten.

Lacazette then wrapped things up at the end with a second penalty, scoring for the first time in the Premier League since early December, leaving Stoke three points adrift of safety.