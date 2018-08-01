Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (6-5 on penalties): Cech the hero against old club

Petr Cech was Arsenal's hero against his former club Chelsea as Unai Emery's side triumphed 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out after a tremendous 1-1 International Champions Cup draw in Dublin.

Callum Hudson-Odoi produced another highly promising performance, the teenage attacker shining as Maurizio Sarri's side failed to make their first-half dominance count due to Alvaro Morata's poor finishing, but it was veteran goalkeeper Cech who would decide the game.

Aaron Ramsey was set to start against the Blues despite being linked with a £30million move to Stamford Bridge - the Wales midfielder withdrawn pre-match due to a calf injury - and that change appeared to unsettle Arsenal as Hudson-Odoi ran riot in the opening period, winning a penalty that was wasted by Morata, who could not beat Cech from 12 yards.

Antonio Rudiger's fifth-minute goal seemed certain to prove the winner at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, the Germany international capitalising on poor defending to head home a Cesc Fabregas corner.

But Alexandre Lacazette struck in the 93rd minute to give both sides a further taste of ICC shoot-out action, Arsenal having lost to Atletico Madrid on penalties while Chelsea had previously beaten Inter.

After five perfect spot-kicks apiece, Cech guessed right and pushed away a tame strike from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, allowing Alex Iwobi to step up to ensure Arsenal's ICC campaign ends on a high.