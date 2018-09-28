Alli one of the best in Europe, Pochettino hails Dele's maturity

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said Dele Alli is one the best midfielders in Europe as he lauded the Spurs star for his maturity.

Alli wore the captain's armband in Tottenham's penalty shoot-out win against fellow Premier League side Watford in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old's temperament has been an issue in the past but Pochettino is happy with the England international's progress.

"Being a captain means a lot – it's not just about wearing the armband," Pochettino said. "Dele spoke from the heart in his team-talk and I like that. I can't tell you what he said but he was very good.

"He was back in his home town, playing at his old stadium, it was fantastic for him and so I decided to make him captain. I think he did very well.

"He is more mature and has more experience. When you are young, you do some crazy things, but he has grown up.

"He is one of the best in England and one of the best in Europe in his position. I hope the experience of being captain for the first time will help him to improve even more."

Tottenham are away from home on Saturday as they face Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.