English Premier League
English Premier League

Alli, Lloris and Sissoko miss Inter-Tottenham in Champions League

Alli, Lloris and Sissoko miss Inter-Tottenham in Champions League

Getty Images

Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko will miss Tottenham's Champions League match against Inter, the club have confirmed.

Having sat out Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Liverpool in the Premier League, all three players will not feature in Milan on Tuesday.

Lloris is expected to be out for "several weeks" with a thigh injury but Alli's hamstring problem, sustained on international duty with England, is less serious.

Sissoko also has a hamstring injury and will not be available for the San Siro fixture, the first for both teams in Group B.

Previous West Ham's Perez refutes suggestion he refused to
Read
West Ham's Perez refutes suggestion he refused to warm up against Everton
Next The quickest to 50 Premier League goals as Silva r
Read
The quickest to 50 Premier League goals as Silva reaches milestone