Alli, Lloris and Sissoko miss Inter-Tottenham in Champions League

Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko will miss Tottenham's Champions League match against Inter, the club have confirmed.
Having sat out Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Liverpool in the Premier League, all three players will not feature in Milan on Tuesday.
Lloris is expected to be out for "several weeks" with a thigh injury but Alli's hamstring problem, sustained on international duty with England, is less serious.
Sissoko also has a hamstring injury and will not be available for the San Siro fixture, the first for both teams in Group B.