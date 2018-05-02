Allegri would bring something special to Arsenal, says Lemina

Massimiliano Allegri would bring "something special" to the Premier League if he takes over as Arsenal manager, according to Mario Lemina.

The Juventus head coach is among the favourites to succeed Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium when the Frenchman steps down at the end of the season.

Lemina, who won the domestic double for two seasons running under Allegri at Juve, says his old boss could have the same kind of impact as Pep Guardiola at Manchester City or Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

"He will give something special to the Premier League, like Pep Guardiola did, and Antonio Conte did as well," Southampton midfielder Lemina told Sky Sports News.

"Because he is Italian, he will give something special because he is more tactical. I think he would be very good for Arsenal if he goes."

Allegri has won three Serie A titles and three Coppe Italia, while also reaching two Champions League finals, since taking charge of Juve in 2014.

He signed Lemina from Marseille on an initial loan deal in August 2015 but allowed him to join Southampton two years later for a reported initial fee of £16million.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique and ex-Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira are some of the other leading candidates to take over from Wenger.

Zeljko Buvac has also been tipped for a shock appointment, with the Liverpool assistant coach having taken a break from Anfield duties for the remainder of the season.

Jurgen Klopp refused to comment on the speculation around his number two, telling a news conference on Tuesday: "We gave a club statement on that and that's all we will say at the moment."