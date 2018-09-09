Referee bottled Welbeck decision, claims Kane

MATCH REPORT: England v Spain

Welbeck had the ball into the net deep into stoppage-time as England attempted to get back on level terms at Wembley, where first-half goals from Saul Niguez and Rodrigo put Spain in front.

Marcus Rashford's opener gave England a bright start but it struggled to match Spain until the last 20 minutes, when it probed for an equaliser.

When asked whether Welbeck's goal should after he was penalised for a foul on Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, Kane said: "One hundred per cent.

"In the big moments you need the referee to stay strong but unfortunately, he has bottled it.

"Big moments you need a firm referee who doesn't, under the pressure, make wrong decisions.

"Danny stood there, De Gea went up, he caught the ball but as he went down he fell on Danny, no foul or anything, and the ball has dropped."

Despite the disappointment of defeat in his side's first outing since it finished fourth at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, Kane praised his team-mates' efforts.

England lost full-back Luke Shaw early in the second half when he collided with Spain's Dani Carvajal, but they rallied late in the second-half and almost equalised when Kane put Rashford through for a shot that De Gea blocked with his legs.

"It was a good game, a good test against a team that keeps the ball well," Kane said.

"It was difficult but we had good spells in the game and we probably created the better chances.

"We tried to press and play with high intensity. There's a lot of stuff we can learn from but I think we can hold our heads up high."