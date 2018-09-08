England undone as Spain comes back to win

UEFA Nations League: England 1-2 Spain

It was a disappointing night for FIFA World Cup semi-finalist England, which took an early lead through Marcus Rashford but was behind within 22 minutes after goals from Saul Niguez and Rodrigo Moreno.

Luke Shaw, who provided the assist for Rashford's opener, making his first international start in three years, was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and oxygen mask early in the second half after a clash with Dani Carvajal, and the hosts failed to mount a comeback in his absence.

Spain was fluid and fluent throughout its first match under Luis Enrique and, after a shock FIFA World Cup exit to host Russia in the Round of 16 ended a tumultuous campaign, it will go confidently into its next game against Croatia, although a late foul by substitute Danny Welbeck meant it will not do so on the back of a draw.

Harry Kane released Shaw down the left and the full-back picked out his Manchester United team-mate Rashford with a precision pass that was slotted past David de Gea in the 11th minute.

Two minutes later Carvajal rounded Shaw and squared to Rodrigo, who cut the ball back to Saul for a first-time finish inside Jordan Pickford's near post.

Having played the better football, Spain deservedly took the lead in the 32nd minute, Rodrigo losing his marker and side-footing Thiago Alcantara's curling free-kick home.

The loss of Shaw early in the second half deprived England of a valuable attacking outlet and it struggled to create chances thereafter.

Welbeck had the ball in the net deep into the allotted nine additional minutes only for him to be judged to have fouled De Gea in the process and the goal was ruled out, ensuring Spain left with all three points.

England must wait until October to attempt to make up lost ground in the UEFA Nations League with games against Croatia and Spain, but before then it faces Switzerland in a friendly.

Spain, meanwhile, faces another group game at home to the FIFA World Cup finalist on Wednesday (NZST).