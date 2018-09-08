Dzeko provides assist in record-equalling game

UEFA Nations League: Northern Ireland 0-2 Bosnia-Herzegovina

The 32-year-old Roma striker, who has now made as many international appearances as Emir Spahic, provided the cross that Haris Duljevic turned home nine minutes before the break.

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was then involved in a second-half mix up with Watford defender Craig Cathcart on his first international start, which Elvis Saric capitalised on to add a second in the 64th minute.

Will Grigg grabbed a stoppage-time consolation for the hosts but it was not enough to deny ex-Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder Robert Prosinecki a victory in his first competitive game as Bosnia-Herzegovina's coach.

Ten months after a controversial penalty in a play-off against Switzerland at Windsor Park ultimately cost it a FIFA World Cup place, Northern Ireland was denied a spot-kick of its own inside 40 seconds when Ervin Zukanovic appeared to trip George Saville.

That came during a bright start for the hosts, which ended with Duljevic ghosting past two defenders to convert Dzeko's left-wing cross.

Northern Ireland continued to push after the break, with Ibrahim Sehic denying Stuart Dallas and then making a point-blank save from Kyle Lafferty.

Despite Northern Ireland pressure, it was Prosinecki's side who grabbed the next goal when Cathcart's header back to Peacock-Farrell failed to reach its intended target before Saric nipped in and made it 2-0.

Grigg's neat finish halved the deficit in the 93rd minute but when presented with a chance to snatch a draw the substitute fluffed his lines, leaving Michael O'Neill's side to rue their wasted opportunities.

Northern Ireland faces Israel in a friendly in Belfast on Wednesday (NZST) while Bosnia-Herzegovina meets Austria, the other team in its UEFA Nations League group, at home on the same day.