Wenger expects fans to return for CSKA showdown

Watch Arsenal v CSKA Moscow LIVE on beIN SPORTS this Friday from 7.05am (NZST)

Empty seats have marked recent Emirates Stadium matches as supporters demonstrate dissatisfaction with a campaign that appears likely to end without qualification for the UEFA Champions League for a second successive season.

Winning the UEFA Europa League is the Gunners' last realistic hope of returning to the competition next term and they can strengthen those chances with a strong showing in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Friday.

Club great Ian Wright has commended Arsenal fans for the "positive step" of staying away from matches and Wenger accepts slumping attendances are a worrying trend, albeit one he believes will soon end.

"I'm always concerned when our stadium is not completely full," the Frenchman said.

"But I don't think that will be a problem tomorrow. Our concern is the performance and the crowd will be behind us.

"I think when something is at stake the crowd is always behind us."