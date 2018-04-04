Premier League
Wenger expects fans to return for CSKA showdown

Arsene Wenger has been troubled by the frequent sight of a half-full Emirates Stadium but is optimistic of strong backing from Arsenal fans in Friday's (NZST) UEFA Europa League clash with CSKA Mosco

 

Empty seats have marked recent Emirates Stadium matches as supporters demonstrate dissatisfaction with a campaign that appears likely to end without qualification for the UEFA Champions League for a second successive season.

Winning the UEFA Europa League is the Gunners' last realistic hope of returning to the competition next term and they can strengthen those chances with a strong showing in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Friday.

Club great Ian Wright has commended Arsenal fans for the "positive step" of staying away from matches and Wenger accepts slumping attendances are a worrying trend, albeit one he believes will soon end.

"I'm always concerned when our stadium is not completely full," the Frenchman said.

"But I don't think that will be a problem tomorrow. Our concern is the performance and the crowd will be behind us.

"I think when something is at stake the crowd is always behind us."

