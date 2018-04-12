Premier League
UEFA Europa League

Salzburg stages remarkable fightback to sink Lazio

Three goals in the space of four second-half minutes helped Red Bull Salzburg to an incredible 4-1 win over Lazio to book its place in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

 

Ciro Immobile's superb strike 10 minutes after the interval put the Italians 5-3 up on aggregate and looked to have all-but sealed a last-four berth.

But in a week of stunning European comebacks, Salzburg added its own to the collection with a scintillating reversal to turn the tie on its head.

Munas Dabbur gave them hope through a deflected effort before Amadou Haidara kicked off the four minutes of madness with wonderful long-range drive after 72 minutes.

With momentum squarely on their side, the host then pulled level on aggregate, with Hwang Hee-Chan the latest Salzburg man to benefit from a deflection.

Stefan Lainer then had the final say with a back-post header to complete a remarkable turnaround and leave Italian hearts broken for the second time this week.

