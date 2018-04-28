Contrite Simeone makes no excuses for blow-up

Simeone was sent to the stands in the early stages of an eventful game at Emirates Stadium on Friday (NZST), having complained to officials after the red card shown to right-back Sime Vrsaljko in the 10th minute.

UEFA charged the former Argentina international with insulting a match official and improper conduct, with a disciplinary panel to judge the case on 5 May (NZST), the day after the second leg in Madrid.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday's (NZST) LaLiga visit to Deportivo Alaves, Simeone pledged to improve his behaviour.

"I don't feel good about that," he said.

"I understand that this can happen because things on the field go really fast.

"I know I have to improve myself in that aspect. I can't say anything - there's no excuse.

"When you are kicked out you can't say anything or justify anything, there's no excuses."

UEFA also charged Atletico for its fans throwing objects during the game, while Arsenal could be punished for its supporters setting off fireworks.