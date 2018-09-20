UEFA opens disciplinary case against Ronaldo

UEFA has confirmed disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Cristiano Ronaldo following his red card in Juventus' Champions League victory over Valencia on Thursday (NZST).

The Juve superstar was controversially dismissed just 29 minutes into his first outing for the Serie A champion in the competition after tangling with Jeison Murillo.

Ronaldo was shown a straight red card after appearing to raise his hand to Murillo, the defender tumbling to the ground and reacting to the Portugal international pulling at his hair.

Having consulted with his assistants, referee Felix Brych sent Ronaldo off and the forward left the Mestalla pitch in tears.

The red card incurs a one-game suspension for the 33-year-old and he could face further punishment, potentially missing a return to Manchester United when Juve visit Old Trafford for the third Group H game on October 23.

Ronaldo's case will be heard by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 28 September.