The new BBC? Liverpool trio breaks UCL record

The tremendous Liverpool trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane claimed a slice of UEFA Champions League history in the second leg of its semi-final against Roma.

Liverpool into final despite Roma stumble

Mane's opener in the 4-2 defeat at Stadio Olimpico, which helped to send the Reds into the final 7-6 on aggregate, saw the threesome become the most potent attacking trident in a season in the competition's history.

That goal moved Salah (10), Firmino (10) and Mane (9) on to 29 for the tournament, surpassing the previous record held by Real Madrid trio Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, who netted 28 in 2013-2014.

Liverpool faces Madrid in the final on 27 May (NZST).

