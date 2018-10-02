Silva's gold helps City scrape home

Pep Guardiola's side, which suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Lyon in its Group F opener, fell behind inside 44 seconds.

The Premier League champion bounced back to end the longest losing streak of an English side in the competition's history.

City, beaten in its last-16 second-leg clash with Basel before losing twice to Liverpool in the quarter-finals last season, quickly levelled through Sergio Aguero.

The turnaround was completed late on courtesy of David Silva's opportunistic strike just three minutes from time.

In the first meeting between the sides, the Bundesliga outfit wasted no time in forging ahead, Ishak Belfodil coolly converting following Kerem Demirbay's through-ball.

That stung the visitor into life and when Silva deftly picked out Leroy Sane, the former Schalke star squared for Aguero – who overcame a foot injury to retain his place – to tap home.

Raheem Sterling was denied by Oliver Baumann at the end of a strong run and Aguero volleyed over on the stretch after excellent trickery from Sane, with City piling on the pressure.

Baumann produced a stunning one-handed stop to thwart Aguero again before the break, but the host regained a foothold in the second half.

For the opening 25 minutes, Julian Nagelsmann's side contained City without managing to create much .

Sane had a strong shout for a penalty waved away when he took a tumble in the box after Baumann rushed out to meet him.

City finally got the winner after Stefan Posch was caught dallying inside the area, allowing Silva to find the bottom-right corner with typical assuredness.