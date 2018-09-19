Sanches comes back to haunt Benfica

Having endured a torrid loan spell at Swansea City last term, Sanches was handed his first Bayern start since May 2017 at Estadio da Luz, and - after playing a part in Robert Lewandowski's opener - the youngster duly repaid Kovac's faith in the 54th minute when he got on the end of James Rodriguez's delicate cross.

However, things could have been different if not for Manuel Neuer, who kept Benfica at bay with a string of impressive saves either side of the interval.

Serge Gnabry had a goal disallowed for offside as Bayern looked to extend their lead, but that decision mattered little as Kovac continued his winning start.

Bayern was ahead in the 10th minute - Sanches picking out Franck Ribery, who combined with David Alaba to cut back for Lewandowski to tuck home.

Arjen Robben and James both passed up chances as Bayern dominated, and their profligacy would have been punished had Neuer not kept out Eduardo Salvio's strike.

But Benfica's hopes of a comeback took a blow shortly after the interval - Sanches on hand to hammer home from close range to cap off a move that he started.

Jardel and Ruben Dias tried their luck with headers around the hour, but Neuer was in top form to keep Bayern's clean sheet intact.

Substitute Gnabry thought he had put the game beyond all doubt in the 68th minute, only for the offside flag to prevent Bayern adding further gloss to the victory.