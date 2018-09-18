Pulisic scores late winner as Dortmund sinks Brugge

Christian Pulisic scored a late winner to earn Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory over Club Brugge after Lucien Favre's side survived a number of scares in its Champions League opener.

In a battle between two sides with unbeaten records this season, visiting coach Favre gave rare starts to Mario Gotze and Jadon Sancho but saw his side frequently pinned back by a dynamic Brugge outfit.

Dortmund improved significantly in the second half and substitute Pulisic had only been on the field for 16 minutes when he looped the ball into the net to ensure his side made the most of perhaps its best chance for an away win in Group A.

Atletico Madrid won 2-1 away at Monaco in the group's other fixture, and both those sides will fancy their chances against Brugge and Dortmund.

Jelle Vossen arrowed a header just wide with a near-post header after 11 minutes and Marco Reus had to clear the ball off the line eight minutes later when Vossen went through on goal again.

Arnaut Danjuma drew a superb save from Roman Burki at full stretch, the goalkeeper parrying the ball away from the bottom left corner as Brugge enjoyed the better of the first-half chances.

Shinji Kagawa floated a superb cross to the far post that Lukasz Piszczek arrived in time to connect with but he mistimed his swing.

With five minutes left to play, Kagawa played in Pulisic and he deflected Matej Mitrovic's attempted clearance up and over Karlo Letica for a fortuitous winner.