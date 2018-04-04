Liverpool 'sorry' after Manchester City bus attack

The vehicle carrying the City contingent appeared to be struck by projectiles including bottles and flairs as it neared its destination on Merseyside.

.@LFC could be in trouble for the treatment meted out by some fans to the @ManCity bus on arrival at Anfield. Not a good look at all 😏 Watch LIVE on beIN 1 and CONNECT https://t.co/nT57BfLkQM #UCL #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/VXr7meItmE — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) April 4, 2018

Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp issued apologies to their opponent, including Pep Guardiola, and offered support moving forward.

"The club condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes which preceded our [UEFA] Champions League quarter-final, which resulted in damage being inflicted on the Manchester City team bus during their arrival at Anfield," a Liverpool statement read.

"We apologise unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident.

"The behaviour of a number of individuals was completely unacceptable and the club will cooperate fully with the authorities to identify those responsible.

"The priority now is to establish the facts and offer Manchester City whatever support is necessary."

Klopp said: "I really don't understand. When we came through it was very positive, but we didn't know because City were in front of us.

"For Liverpool FC, I have to say sorry about that — it's the opposite of what we wanted. My apologies to Manchester City, their players and staff."

Guardiola clarified that no member of the City staff had been injured in the attack, adding: "Everyone is OK and I would like to thank Jurgen for his words."

Only last year, Borussia Dortmund's bus was attacked by a bomb as it made its way to its home ground for a UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg tie against Monaco, an incident Guardiola mentioned when questioned about the incident.