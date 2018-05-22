Premier League
UEFA Champions League

Liverpool in hot water with UEFA

UEFA has announced disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Liverpool and Roma after the UEFA Champions League semi-final between the clubs.

Getty Images

Trouble erupted outside Anfield minutes before kick-off in the first leg of the tie on April 24, with Liverpool fan Sean Cox left in a critical condition after the incident.

UEFA confirmed on Wednesday (NZST) disciplinary proceedings have been opened against both clubs in connection with clashes between supporters.

Liverpool is additionally under investigation for the throwing of objects and setting off of fireworks during the game.

This case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 1 April.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds face holder Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Sunday in Kiev, having progressed 7-6 on aggregate against Roma.

News Liverpool Roma Football
Previous Russia cleared of wrongdoing in doping case
Read
Russia cleared of wrongdoing in doping case
Next Seedorf to leave relegated Deportivo
Read
Seedorf to leave relegated Deportivo