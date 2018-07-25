Liverpool fined for pre-Roma trouble

Last month, it was announced that Roma had been fined €50,000 ($78.670) for its part in the trouble, with Liverpool fan Sean Cox suffering serious head injuries after an attack outside Anfield.

The Serie A club was also banned from selling tickets for its next two European away games, the second suspended under a probationary period.

Liverpool was reportedly given more time by UEFA to present its case, and on Thursday (AEST) the governing body announced its sanctions.

The club's fans were found guilty of "setting off fireworks, throwing objects and crowd disturbances", landing Liverpool with the relatively nominal financial punishment.

Jurgen Klopp's side won the encounter 5-2, a 4-2 defeat in the return fixture seeing it advance to the final in Kiev, where it lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.