Krmencik heroics undone by late CSKA show

Nikola Vlasic scored a 95th-minute penalty to earn CSKA Moscow a dramatic 2-2 comeback draw with Viktoria Plzen, denying the Czech champions its first UEFA Champions League group stage victory in five years.

Michal Krmencik scored two first-half goals to put Viktoria Plzen on course for a famous night, but a late onslaught from Viktor Goncharenko's side - who had two late goals disallowed - eventually paid dividends.

Fedor Chalov pulled one back for the visitor three minutes into the second half and deep into stoppage-time the referee awarded a spot-kick that Vlasic gratefully buried.

While Plzen was left bitterly disappointed to see its lead vanish, Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Roma in Group G's other match will give it hope of picking up points when it travels to Stadio Olimpico on 3 October (NZST).

