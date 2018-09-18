Premier League
Inter comeback stuns Spurs

Inter's return to the Champions League ended in a dramatic victory over Tottenham after late goals from Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino.

Inter mounted a stunning late turnaround to come from behind and shock Tottenham with a dramatic 2-1 Champions League victory at a raucous San Siro.

With five minutes of normal time remaining, the home side was trailing to Christian Eriksen's heavily deflected strike until Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino netted in quick succession to turn the Group B encounter on its head.

Spurs were perhaps fortunate to see Eriksen's opener loop over Samir Handanovic off Miranda, but Mauricio Pochettino's side looked in little danger of relinquishing its lead heading into the final stages.

Inter was inspired by Icardi's moment of magic, however, the captain thundering a first-time volley into the bottom-left corner from 20 yards before Vecino nodded in Stefan de Vrij's header from a corner in the second minute of stoppage time.

