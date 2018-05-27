I lost the game: Karius apologises for UCL errors

Madrid collected a third consecutive UEFA Champions League crown after substitute Gareth Bale struck twice from the bench in a 3-1 triumph.

But Karius's errors had a huge impact on the result, the German goalkeeper bizarrely throwing the ball in off striker Karim Benzema for the opening goal in Kiev.

After Bale's brilliant bicycle-kick restored the Madrid lead following Sadio Mane's leveller, Karius then allowed a long-range drive from the Wales international to escape his grasp, wrapping up the title for Zinedine Zidane's men.

Karius was left in tears at the full-time whistle and he accepted responsibility for Liverpool's defeat in Ukraine.

"I don't feel anything right now. Today I lost my team the game," Karius said.

"I feel sorry for everyone. I'm sorry for everyone, for the team, for the whole club. The mistakes cost us dearly.

"If I could go back in time I would. I just feel sorry for my team. I know I let them down today.

"It is very hard right now, but that is the life of a goalkeeper. You have got get your head up again.

"For now, I'm just really sorry for everyone that those goals cost us the title basically."