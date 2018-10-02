Dzeko hits hat-trick Roma cruises past Plzen

After slipping to a 3-0 reverse against Real Madrid in its Group G opener, Eusebio Di Francesco's side took charge against Plzen, which gave Dzeko the kind of space he has been craving all season as he netted two first-half goals.

The Bosnian striker scored a hat-trick against Plzen in the Europa League in 2016-2017 and history repeated itself, but not before he provided a key contribution towards Roma's third, which was scored by Cengiz Under.

Justin Kluivert scored his first goal for the club, stroking the ball home after Under's effort was saved, before Dzeko rose to head home a corner in the dying moments to seal a 5-0 win.