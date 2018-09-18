Costa and Gimenez seal comfortable win for Atleti

Atletico has been disappointing in LaLiga and again looked susceptible at the back in the first half, but its quality in the final third ensured it had too much for Leonardo Jardim's men.

A couple of mistakes in quick succession ruined Atletico's positive start as Samuel Grandsir netted on his Champions League debut, but the superior visitor deservedly went into the break ahead thanks to Costa and Gimenez.

That lead never looked in danger after the restart, as Atletico enjoyed complete control of the midfield and saw out the win.

Although Atletico started the brighter, Monaco punished two errors in the 18th minute as Radamel Falcao robbed Saul Niguez in the area and saw Angel Correa knock his cutback on to Grandsir, who prodded past Jan Oblak.

Costa made amends for an early miss by levelling just after the half-hour mark, finishing beyond Diego Benaglio with aplomb after Antoine Griezmann's cushioned first-time pass released him.

Atletico completed the turnaround on the stroke of half-time – Gimenez powering a header past Benaglio from Koke's corner.

The away side sat back more after the break, offering encouragement to Monaco, but a lack of sharpness in attack saw the host fail to capitalise.

Substitute Jordi Mboula looked lively after replacing Nacer Chadli, though the best he could muster was a long-range effort which sailed over and Atletico easily cruised to the final whistle.