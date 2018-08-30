Premier League
Champions League draw in full

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Old Trafford with Juventus drawn alongside Manchester United in the Champions League group stage.

The Champions League group stage draw was conducted in Monaco as the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus discovered their opponents.

The 32 qualified clubs will compete over six matchdays from September to December.

Here is the draw in full:

 

Group A: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Club Brugge
Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham, PSV, Inter
Group C: Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade
Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, Schalke, Galatasaray
Group E: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athens
Group F: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim
Group G: Real Madrid, Roma, CSKA Moscow, Viktoria Plzen
Group H: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys

