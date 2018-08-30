Champions League draw in full

The Champions League group stage draw was conducted in Monaco as the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus discovered their opponents.

The 32 qualified clubs will compete over six matchdays from September to December.

Here is the draw in full:

Group A: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Club Brugge

Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham, PSV, Inter

Group C: Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, Schalke, Galatasaray

Group E: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athens

Group F: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim

Group G: Real Madrid, Roma, CSKA Moscow, Viktoria Plzen

Group H: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys