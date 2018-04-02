Busquets returns to Barcelona training

The Spain international was injured during the second half of Barca's 3-0 win over Chelsea on 15 March (NZST), with tests confirming he suffered a "fractured phalanx of the fifth toe of his right foot, with a wound".

It forced the 29-year-old to miss his country's friendlies against Germany and Argentina last month but he returned to training on Tuesday as Ernesto Valverde's side prepare for Roma's visit to Camp Nou.

Busquets has played in all eight of Barca's UEFA Champions League games so far this season.