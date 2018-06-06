Premier League
Besiktas fined for feline pitch invasion

Besiktas' failure to prevent a cat from invading its UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich in March has resulted in a €34,000 fine from UEFA.

Bongarts

The inquisitive feline briefly brought play to a halt at the Vodafone Arena during the second half of Bayern's 3-1 win, before comically going on to win a man of the match poll held by the Bundesliga giant.

UEFA did not see the funny side, though, and Besiktas have been ordered to pay a hefty bill for what was deemed "insufficient organisation".

The fine also relates to the throwing of objects and stairways being blocked.

Bayern were also fined on Wednesday for a separate incident during their semi-final with Real Madrid – a human pitch invader and illicit banner leading to a €25,000 punishment.

Meanwhile, time-wasting by ball boys during Roma's clash with Shakhtar Donetsk earned the Serie A club a warning from UEFA, with the setting off and throwing of fireworks incurring a €7,000 fine. 

