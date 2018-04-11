Barcelona confirms Rakitic fractured finger

Barcelona out as Roma reigns supreme

The Croatia international played the entire match as Barca lost 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico, a defeat which saw them exit the Champions League on away goals after winning the first leg 4-1.

Rakitic will have to undergo surgery to correct the issue and is to have the procedure on Thursday.

Barca has not said how long they expect him to be out for, with further communication expected after his operation.

Ernesto Valverde's men are next in action against Valencia in LaLiga on Sunday, with Rakitic likely to be a doubt for that encounter.