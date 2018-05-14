Premier League
Watch live this week: the best of football!

The LaLiga and Ligue 1 seasons come to an end, plus the race for Premier League promotion heats up LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

Monday 14 May

  • Turkish Super Liga: TBC v TBC, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

* All Premier League final day matches will be available on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with televised matches to be confirmed

  • Premier League: Liverpool v Brighton, 2am beIN 1
  • Premier League: Newcastle v Chelsea, 2am beIN POP-Up 1
  • Premier League: Manchester United v Watford, 2am beIN POP-Up 2
  • Premier League: Burnley v Bournemouth, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Crystal Palace v West Brom, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Huddersfield v Arsenal, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Southampton v Manchester City, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Swansea v Stoke, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Tottenham v Leicester, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: West Ham v Everton, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Espanyol v Malaga, 2.15am beIN 2
  • Turkish Super Lig: TBC v TBC, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL League One semi-final play-off: Shrewsbury v Charlton, 4.15am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Levante v Barcelona, 6.45am beIN 2

Tuesday 15 May

  • Turkish Super Lig: Karabakspor v Fenerbahce, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL League One semi-final play-off: Fulham v Derby County, 6.45am beIN 2

Wednesday 16 May

  • EFL League One semi-final play-off: Aston Villa v Middlesbrough, 6.45am beIN 2

Thursday 17 May

  • EFL League One semi-final play-off: Rotherham v Scunthorpe, 6.45am beIN 2

Friday 18 May

  • EFL League Two semi-final play-off: Exeter v Lincoln City, 6.45am beIN 2

Saturday 19 May

  • Turkish Super Lig: TBC v TBC, 6.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL League Two semi-final play-off: Notts County v Coventry, 6.45am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Levante, 11pm beIN 2

Sunday 20 May

  • Turkish Super Lig: TBC v TBC, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Multi Game, 4.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Villarreal v Real Madrid, 4.30am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Leganes v Real Betis, 4.30am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Alaves, 4.30am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Malaga v Getafe, 4.30am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Las Palmas v Girona, 4.30am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Lyon v Nice, 7am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Troyes v Monaco, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Rennes v Montpellier, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: St Etienne v Lille, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Caen v PSG, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Marseille v Amiens, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valencia v Deportivo, 10pm beIN 2

Monday 21 May

  • Turkish Super Liga: TBC v TBC, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Athletic Bilbao v Espanyol, 2.15am beIN 2
  • Turkish Super Lig: TBC v TBC, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Atletico Madrid v Eibar, 4.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Barcelona v Real Sociedad, 6.45am beIN 2

 

