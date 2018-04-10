Premier League
TV Listings

Watch live this week: the best of football!

Monday 16 April

  • Premier League: Newcastle v Arsenal, 12.30am beIN 1
  • Scottish Cup semi-final: Celtic v Rangers, 1.30am beIN 2
  • Premier League: Manchester United v West Brom, 3am beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Troyes v Marseille, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Turkish Super Lig: Galatasaray v Basaksehir, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Getafe v Espanyol, 4.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Malaga v Real Madrid, 6.45am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: PSG v Monaco, 7am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 17 April

  • Turkish Super Lig: Osmanlispor v Trabzonspor, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: West Ham v Stoke City, 7am beIN 1

Wednesday 18 April

  • LaLiga: Deportivo v Sevilla, 5.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Brighton v Tottenham 6.45am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Barcelona, 7am, beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: Les Herbiers v Chambly, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Villarreal v Leganes, 7.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Thursday 19 April

  • LaLiga: Valencia v Getafe, 5.30am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Espanyol v Eibar, 5.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Bournemouth v Manchester United 6.45am beIN 1
  • Coupe de France: Caen v Paris Saint-Germain, 7.05am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao, 7.30am, beIN 2

Friday 20 April

  • LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid, 3.30am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Alaves v Girona, 5.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Burnley v Chelsea 6.45am beIN 1
  • Premier League: Leicester v Southampton 6.45am beIN POP-Up 1
  • League One: Blackburn v Peterborough, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Betis v Las Palmas, 7.30am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Levante v Malaga, 7.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saturday 21 April

  • Turkish Super Lig: Basaksehir v Kayserispor, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Millwall v Fulham, 6.45am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: TBC v TBC, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Leganes v Deportivo, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Eibar v Getafe, 11pm, beIN 2
  • Premier League: West Brom v Liverpool 11.30pm beIN TBC

Sunday 22 April

  • Premier League: Watford v Crystal Palace 2am beIN 1
  • EFL: Ipswich v Aston Villa, 2am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Valencia, 2.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: TBC v TBC, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Turkish Super Lig: Antalyaspor v Galatasaray, 4am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: TBC v TBC, 6am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Cardiff v Nottingham Forest, 6.45am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Girona v Espanyol, 10pm beIN 2

Monday 23 April

  • Premier League: Arsenal v West Ham 12.30am beIN 1
  • Premier League: Stoke City v Burnley 12.30am beIN POP-Up 1
  • Ligue 1: TBC v TBC, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Malaga v Real Sociedad, 2.15am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: TBC v TBC, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Manchester City v Swansea 3.30am beIN TBC
  • Turkish Super Lig: Besiktas v Malatyaspor, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Las Palmas v Alaves, 4.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Atletico Madrid v Real Betis, 6.45am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: TBC v TBC, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
